CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $703,090.24

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and $703,090.24 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,525.20 or 1.00014825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002414 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03719538 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $655,360.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.