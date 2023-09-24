Chellitcoin (CHLT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

