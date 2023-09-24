Concordium Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $35.99 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $35.99 million and approximately $149,342.59 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

