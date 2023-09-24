COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

