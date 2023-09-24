Cosmos Reaches One Day Volume of $43.23 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00026678 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $43.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 366,149,271 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

