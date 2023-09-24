Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $36.45 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003789 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000568 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.