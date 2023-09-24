DeepOnion Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.76 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00156251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003801 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

