Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.40 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003693 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $71.40 million and $329,347.37 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,160.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00245102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00787974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00549464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00058110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00117746 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,913,493 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

