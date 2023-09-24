Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $190.08 billion and $3.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,580.93 or 0.06020251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,230,004 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.