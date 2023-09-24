Flare Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Flare has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $271.67 million and $2.36 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 24,782,230,086 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 24,780,647,540.832935 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01104295 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,482,673.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

