GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $371.67 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00014624 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $371.67 million and approximately $418,433.31 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,475.62 or 1.00049164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,042,830 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,042,830.1481716 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.88755933 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $363,774.86 traded over the last 24 hours."

