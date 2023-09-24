Gateway Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $98,640.07 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $98,640.07 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.74992307 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,813.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

