GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.15 million and $2,907.23 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001628 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

