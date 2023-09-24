Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.67 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $15.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,753.745247 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05092718 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $20,450,210.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

