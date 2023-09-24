Horizen (ZEN) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.36 or 0.00027824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00098371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,157,850 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

