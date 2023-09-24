ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $169.49 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $169.49 million and $4.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 967,840,584 coins and its circulating supply is 967,838,861 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 967,704,491.4307061 with 967,704,493.1558084 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17783095 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $1,913,727.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

