IndiGG (INDI) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $20,741.74 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

