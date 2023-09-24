Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,186.88 or 1.00073213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

