Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00099669 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

