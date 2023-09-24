Lisk (LSK) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $104.25 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001560 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

