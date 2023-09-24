MAGIC (MAGIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.59 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. MAGIC has a total market cap of $109.59 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001757 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,063,451 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

