Mantle (MNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $730.56 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $730.56 million and $13.64 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.39292632 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12,241,489.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

