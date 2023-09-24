Metahero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $306,528.91 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and $306,528.91 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

