Meter Governance Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $31.13 million and $68,062.73 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,200,514 coins and its circulating supply is 21,447,506 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

