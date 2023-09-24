NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Head to Head Survey

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. NNN REIT pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $773.05 million 8.52 $334.63 million $2.04 17.69 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 1.61 $520,000.00 $0.06 21.34

This table compares NNN REIT and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. NNN REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.95% 13.21% 2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NNN REIT and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 4 5 0 2.40 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NNN REIT currently has a consensus target price of $46.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given NNN REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

NNN REIT beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

