Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0418

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $273.43 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.01 or 0.06031516 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

