Orchid Price Tops $0.0642 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,186.88 or 1.00073213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06299863 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,186,976.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

