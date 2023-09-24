QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,608.73

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $134,818.89 and $1,608.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,123.30 or 1.00113790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112518 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $808.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

