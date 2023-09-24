ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $228.71 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00245357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.