Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $24,862.93 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00128228 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,849.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

