Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $136.58 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00025037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $136.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55657601 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

