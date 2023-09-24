STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $131.60 million and approximately $44,167.02 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

