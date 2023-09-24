Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.73 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $67.52 million and $5.73 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.06001418 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,559,935 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.