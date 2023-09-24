Synthetix Market Cap Reaches $530.59 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00007507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $530.59 million and $22.96 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 324,483,031 coins and its circulating supply is 270,360,012 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

