Terra Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $157.45 million and approximately $61.51 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 383,580,577 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

