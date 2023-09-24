TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $123.61 million and $9.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,679,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,749,798 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.