Theta Fuel Trading Down 6.7% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $207.94 million and $2.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,289,788,462 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

