THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Tops $22.16 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00006410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $313.49 million and $22.16 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 485,176,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,890,678 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

