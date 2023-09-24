Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $690,620.97 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $44.98 million and approximately $690,620.97 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,260.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.89 or 0.00780216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00116962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026668 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 342,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13633241 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $620,974.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

