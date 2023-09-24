UniBot (UNIBOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $53.08 or 0.00202888 BTC on popular exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $53.08 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 56.30686705 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $7,567,765.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

