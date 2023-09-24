Uniswap Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $42.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00016219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00245642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00014226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.25742633 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 814 active market(s) with $39,912,572.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

