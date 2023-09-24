Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.66 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and $1.31 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

