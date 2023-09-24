UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 37.4% Higher This Week

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $261.14 million and approximately $87,052.16 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.15674997 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $177,399.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

