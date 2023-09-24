Verge Reaches Market Cap of $54.49 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.49 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,462.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00243149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00781972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00540135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00057231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00117413 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,486,419 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

