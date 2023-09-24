Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $14,153.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,227.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.00787413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00548931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00058038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00117725 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,705,647 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

