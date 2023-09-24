W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.18-$5.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

