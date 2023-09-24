Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.15 million and $988,033.62 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003228 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,109,175 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

