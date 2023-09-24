World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53.14 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $53.14 million and $412,226.07 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003217 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,426,199 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

