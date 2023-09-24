Wrapped Cardano Price Reaches $0.25 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $8.69 billion and $1,914.95 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,198,584,811 coins and its circulating supply is 35,119,143,837 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,198,584,811.424 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.24520373 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,532.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

