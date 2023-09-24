Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Critical Analysis

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -427.12% -186.58% YaSheng Group 28.88% 2.14% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yield10 Bioscience and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 993.41%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and YaSheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 4.35 -$13.57 million ($2.78) -0.12 YaSheng Group $18.59 million 0.74 $5.31 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yield10 Bioscience beats YaSheng Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

